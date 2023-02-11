BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18, RTT News reports. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 5,731.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2,115.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

