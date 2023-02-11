BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18, RTT News reports. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.
BorgWarner Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52.
BorgWarner Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 5,731.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2,115.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
Further Reading
