BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWAGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. BorgWarner updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

BorgWarner stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,348,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,773,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Bank of America cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

