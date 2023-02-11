BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,668,000 after acquiring an additional 396,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,712,000 after acquiring an additional 174,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,907,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after acquiring an additional 240,723 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

