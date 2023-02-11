BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $58.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

BWA stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,907,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,520,000 after purchasing an additional 240,723 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in BorgWarner by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 36,889 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

