BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.70 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,010,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,366. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

