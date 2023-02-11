Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the January 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Borr Drilling stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 4,159,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,063. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Borr Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 87.18%. The company had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Borr Drilling by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.