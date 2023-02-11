Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 29,895 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 440.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

