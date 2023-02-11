Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 30,058 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 525.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after acquiring an additional 346,316 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,723,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,668,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,449,000 after acquiring an additional 714,112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $60.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

