Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.39 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

