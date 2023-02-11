Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $113.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $161.60.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

