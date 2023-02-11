Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 620.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a PE ratio of 596.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $123,409.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,219,323.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,535 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

