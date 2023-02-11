Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 925 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

