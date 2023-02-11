Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 34.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.91.

PODD opened at $294.83 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.33 and its 200-day moving average is $272.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,228.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

