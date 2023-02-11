Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Michael Bruen Sells 2,500 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,312,301.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $151,905.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $53,625.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $48,950.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $28.21 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.19 million, a P/E ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $824,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 305.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 35,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

