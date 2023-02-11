Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 1,295.2% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWMN opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.19 million, a PE ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,857.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,609,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $126,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,701.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,857.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,609,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,048. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

