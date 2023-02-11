BP (LON:BP) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Saturday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 700 ($8.41) to GBX 1,000 ($12.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.01) to GBX 560 ($6.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 500 ($6.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.33) to GBX 549 ($6.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 650 ($7.81) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 588 ($7.07).

BP opened at GBX 560 ($6.73) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. The firm has a market cap of £101.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 480.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 462.38.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 67 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.56) per share, with a total value of £365.82 ($439.74). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £314.16 ($377.64). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 67 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.56) per share, with a total value of £365.82 ($439.74). Insiders purchased 213 shares of company stock valued at $105,360 in the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

