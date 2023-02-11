BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 690 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.29) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.41) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 535 ($6.43) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.61) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.60) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 540 ($6.49) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 176 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.10. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 187 ($2.25).

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.