Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Shares Down 0.4%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.59. 28,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 57,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Brambles Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Brambles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.