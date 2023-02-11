Brokerages Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Target Price at C$13.08

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.08.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$12.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$11.14 and a 52-week high of C$14.88. The company has a market cap of C$486.37 million and a P/E ratio of 6.06.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Dividend Announcement
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
