Brokerages Set Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Price Target at GBX 115.50

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 115.50 ($1.39).

A number of research analysts have commented on ROO shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.97) to GBX 89 ($1.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.32) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 87.80 ($1.06) on Friday. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 72.58 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 146.50 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.87.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

