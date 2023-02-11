Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) PT at GBX 129.40

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 129.40 ($1.56).

A number of research firms have commented on TW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.38) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 121.75 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.60. The stock has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 766.25. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 80.64 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 179.70 ($2.16). The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

