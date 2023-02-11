Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Target Price at $192.31

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.31.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $186.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,508,499. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,750,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,535,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

