Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 38,827 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $7,357,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 140.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BAM opened at $34.68 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.91.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.