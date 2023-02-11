Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

BAM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,290,000 after acquiring an additional 128,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,501,000 after buying an additional 1,426,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,978,000 after buying an additional 2,452,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,608,000 after buying an additional 4,315,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,991,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,582,000 after buying an additional 285,949 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

