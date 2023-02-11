Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BN stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.46. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BN. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

