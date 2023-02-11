Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on March 31st

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Property Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPP opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.