BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.28.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%.
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
