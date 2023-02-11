BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

BSQUARE Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.