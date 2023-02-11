Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bumble from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 102,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,644,000 after acquiring an additional 34,398 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bumble by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,791,000 after acquiring an additional 297,108 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 521,830 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.