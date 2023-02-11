Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.13.
BG stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.06. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
