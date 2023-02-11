Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 30,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,196. The company has a market capitalization of $519.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 168.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

