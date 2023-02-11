Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 30,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,196. The company has a market capitalization of $519.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $22.70.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 168.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
