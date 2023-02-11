Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.
NYSE:CCJ opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Cameco has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 171.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
