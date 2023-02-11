Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.60

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.60 and traded as high as C$39.55. Cameco shares last traded at C$38.44, with a volume of 3,206,300 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.86 billion and a PE ratio of 134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$533,252.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at C$441,436.23.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

