Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $35.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.56.

ZI opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 161.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

