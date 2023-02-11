Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$75.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLF. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$72.15.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF stock opened at C$67.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.75. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 91,248.00.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.