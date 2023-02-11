Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance
Shares of CF opened at C$11.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$15.02.
Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
