CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Up 195.9% in January

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,100 shares, an increase of 195.9% from the January 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of CVVUF stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. CanAlaska Uranium has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.58.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

