CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Up 195.9% in January

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,100 shares, an increase of 195.9% from the January 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of CVVUF stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. CanAlaska Uranium has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.58.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
