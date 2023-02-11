Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday.

Cancom Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €32.60 ($35.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. Cancom has a 12-month low of €23.04 ($24.77) and a 12-month high of €62.88 ($67.61).

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

