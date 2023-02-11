Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCCMF. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Cancom from €42.00 ($45.16) to €37.00 ($39.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cancom from €50.00 ($53.76) to €44.00 ($47.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cancom from €47.00 ($50.54) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Price Performance

CCCMF stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. Cancom has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.