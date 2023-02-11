CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Update

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CannaGrow Stock Performance
CGRW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. CannaGrow has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
CannaGrow Company Profile
