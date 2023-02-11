CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Update

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CannaGrow Stock Performance

CGRW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. CannaGrow has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Get CannaGrow alerts:

CannaGrow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Pueblo, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.