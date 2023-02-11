Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 932 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $196.89 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $622.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.92.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

