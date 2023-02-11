Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Shares Down 0.1%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.65. Approximately 1,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61.

