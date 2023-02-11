Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,718 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $54,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Shares of COF opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $160.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

