Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.03 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.10-$6.10 EPS.

Capri Trading Up 0.8 %

Capri stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $71.17.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capri by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

