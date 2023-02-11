Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,300 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the January 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carrefour from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carrefour from €21.00 ($22.58) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Carrefour from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €22.00 ($23.66) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Carrefour Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

