Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CARR opened at $44.83 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
