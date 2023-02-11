Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CARR opened at $44.83 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.