Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CARR opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.