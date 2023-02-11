CashBackPro Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $76.44 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $76.44 million and approximately $2,245.19 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00005232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00047184 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00219921 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002959 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.18802097 USD and is up 8.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $31,042.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.