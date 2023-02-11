Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $70,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,089,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,480,000 after purchasing an additional 145,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,205,000 after purchasing an additional 174,361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,186 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $247.67 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.