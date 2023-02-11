Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.58. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 291,240 shares changing hands.

Celyad Oncology Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.