Centrifuge (CFG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $15.47 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $15.47 million and $738,237.47 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.25968093 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $637,894.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

